Roche (ROG) Given a CHF 305 Price Target at Barclays

Roche (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 305 price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 260 price objective on shares of Roche and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Baader Bank set a CHF 231 price objective on shares of Roche and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 260 price target on shares of Roche and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. set a CHF 210 price target on shares of Roche and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 230 price target on shares of Roche and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 262.37.

Roche (ROG) opened at CHF 244 on Thursday. Roche has a 1 year low of CHF 226.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company’s operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics.

