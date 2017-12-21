Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) insider Robin John Angus bought 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £409.21 ($550.75) per share, with a total value of £1,636.84 ($2,203.01).

Robin John Angus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

On Friday, November 17th, Robin John Angus bought 4 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of £408.93 ($550.38) per share, with a total value of £1,635.72 ($2,201.51).

On Friday, October 13th, Robin John Angus bought 2 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of £408.80 ($550.20) per share, with a total value of £817.60 ($1,100.40).

On Wednesday, October 18th, Robin John Angus bought 1 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of £408.65 ($550.00) per share, with a total value of £408.65 ($550.00).

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON PNL) opened at £408.20 ($549.39) on Thursday. Personal Assets Trust PLC has a twelve month low of £385.16 ($518.39) and a twelve month high of £416.80 ($560.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a GBX 140 ($1.88) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Robin John Angus Purchases 4 Shares of Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/21/robin-john-angus-purchases-4-shares-of-personal-assets-trust-plc-pnl-stock.html.

About Personal Assets Trust

Personal Assets Trust PLC is a Scotland-based investment company. The Company is a self-managed investment trust. The Company will invest in equities and fixed income securities and it may also hold cash and cash equivalents, which include gold. The Company may also invest in other investment trusts.

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.