Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Whiting Petroleum (WLL) a $27.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Whiting Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.58.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum (WLL) opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.24. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $324.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.88) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 28,255,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,173,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,236,000 after acquiring an additional 254,053 shares in the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,394,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,799,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 5,729,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,237 shares in the last quarter.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

