Robert Rayne Sells 10,000 Shares of Derwent London Plc (DLN) Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) insider Robert Rayne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,072 ($41.35), for a total transaction of £307,200 ($413,458.95).

Derwent London Plc (DLN) opened at GBX 3,036 ($40.86) on Thursday. Derwent London Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,428 ($32.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,095 ($41.66).

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLN. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.03) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,010 ($40.51) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($35.67) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.45) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($43.07) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,999.17 ($40.37).

Derwent London plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT) operating in central London region. The Company owns and manages a portfolio of approximately 6.2 million square feet located in over 15 villages in London’s West End and City borders and focus on middle market rents. The Company’s property portfolio includes investment property, owner-occupied property and trading property.

