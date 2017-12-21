Remark (MARK) Trading Down 7.4%

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares fell 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.86. 2,581,089 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 503% from the average session volume of 428,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MARK. ValuEngine raised Remark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Remark in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

In related news, CFO Douglas Osrow sold 90,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $726,146.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Remark stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 229,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 1.01% of Remark as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, formerly Remark Media, Inc, owns, operates and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals. The Company operates through the travel and entertainment segment. The travel and entertainment segment includes the Vegas.com and its Roomlia mobile application. The Company is engaged in the sale of various travel and entertainment products, including air travel, show tickets and tours, which are booked through its travel and entertainment segment, consisting of Vegas.com and its related Websites, including LasVegas.com, mobile applications and retail locations.

