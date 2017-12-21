Rathbone Brothers plc (RAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,543 ($34.23).

A number of analysts have commented on RAT shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($35.40) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,581 ($34.74) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,581 ($34.74) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,261 ($30.43) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

In related news, insider Philip Howell purchased 76 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,351 ($31.64) per share, with a total value of £1,786.76 ($2,404.79).

Shares of Rathbone Brothers ( RAT ) opened at GBX 2,566 ($34.54) on Thursday. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of GBX 1,907 ($25.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,842 ($38.25).

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc (Rathbone) is a United Kingdom-based provider of investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, professional intermediaries and trustees. The Company’s services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, tax planning, trust and company management, pension advice and banking services.

