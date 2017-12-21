Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Share Price

Press coverage about Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Capitol Federal Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.398671533476 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFFN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN ) opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,913.11, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous special dividend of $0.25. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/21/positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-capitol-federal-financial-cffn-share-price.html.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is the savings and loan holding company. The Company provides a range of retail banking services, through its subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), a federal savings bank that serves primarily the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia and Salina, Kansas and portions of the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City.

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.