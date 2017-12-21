Penumbra (PEN) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Penumbra earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 43.9926900786856 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several research firms have commented on PEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Penumbra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Penumbra from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of Penumbra ( PEN ) traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.85. The stock had a trading volume of 196,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,693. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $116.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 345 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $31,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Evans sold 4,983 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $448,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,220 shares of company stock worth $30,893,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc is a healthcare company focused on interventional therapies. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. It has a portfolio of products that addresses medical conditions and clinical needs across two markets, neuro and peripheral vascular. The conditions that its products address include ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and various peripheral vascular conditions that can be treated through thrombectomy and embolization procedures.

