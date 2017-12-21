Penn National Gaming (PENN) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Union Gaming Research raised their price target on the stock to $35.00. Union Gaming Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Penn National Gaming traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 2627500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,181,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,096,396.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 23,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $544,960.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,149,099.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,113 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,376. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 82.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 209.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at $220,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2,810.00, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.36.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities, and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates through three segments: Northeast, South/West and Midwest. The Northeast segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino Toledo.

