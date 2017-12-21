NRF Holdco (NRF) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about NRF Holdco (NYSE:NRF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NRF Holdco earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.0017213024082 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NRF Holdco (NRF) opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. NRF Holdco has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $16.48.

NRF Holdco LLC. is a commercial real estate company. The Company invests in multiple asset classes across commercial real estate (CRE). Its portfolio consists of healthcare, hotel, manufactured housing communities, net lease and multifamily properties. The Company also invests in other opportunistic real estate investments, such as indirect interests in real estate through its investments in private equity funds (PE Investments).

