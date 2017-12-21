Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NAK. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,942 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 37.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,132 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 340.7% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 73,085 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Midas Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter worth $125,000.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, holds interest in mining claims on State of Alaska land in southwest Alaska, the United States, which are part of the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project (the Pebble Project). The Pebble Project is located in southwest Alaska, approximately 20 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and over 200 miles (approximately 320 kilometers) southwest of the city of Anchorage.

