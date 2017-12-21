Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Software (SOW) a €44.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($52.38) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SOW. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($44.05) price target on Software and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS set a €42.50 ($50.60) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($57.74) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($41.67) target price on Software and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($53.57) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.15 ($47.79).
Software (SOW) opened at €46.98 ($55.93) on Monday. Software has a 52-week low of €30.28 ($36.05) and a 52-week high of €48.00 ($57.14).
Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and IT services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform for business process analysis, governance, risk, and compliance management; Alfabet, an IT portfolio management platform that enables mapping of IT environment and planning and optimization of IT infrastructure; and webMethods, a platform for business process management, operational intelligence, and application programming interface management, as well as to integrate systems, partners, data, devices, and SaaS applications.
