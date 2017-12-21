Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($52.38) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SOW. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($44.05) price target on Software and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS set a €42.50 ($50.60) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($57.74) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($41.67) target price on Software and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($53.57) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.15 ($47.79).

Get Software alerts:

Software (SOW) opened at €46.98 ($55.93) on Monday. Software has a 52-week low of €30.28 ($36.05) and a 52-week high of €48.00 ($57.14).

WARNING: “Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Software (SOW) a €44.00 Price Target” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/21/morgan-stanley-analysts-give-software-sow-a-44-00-price-target.html.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and IT services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform for business process analysis, governance, risk, and compliance management; Alfabet, an IT portfolio management platform that enables mapping of IT environment and planning and optimization of IT infrastructure; and webMethods, a platform for business process management, operational intelligence, and application programming interface management, as well as to integrate systems, partners, data, devices, and SaaS applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.