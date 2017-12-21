Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Metro (OTCMKTS MTTRY) opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Metro has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

WARNING: “Metro (MTTRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/21/metro-mttry-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-dz-bank.html.

About Metro

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world, as well as offers professional consultancy services, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting in the area of digital products.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.