Luxoft (LXFT) Given Media Impact Score of 0.16

News coverage about Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Luxoft earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.0672775750818 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

LXFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Luxoft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut Luxoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS lifted their price target on Luxoft from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Luxoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luxoft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Shares of Luxoft ( NYSE:LXFT ) opened at $56.55 on Thursday. Luxoft has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,856.70, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.48.

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc, is a provider of software development services and information technology (IT) solutions to a global client base consisting primarily of large multinational corporations. The Company’s software development services consist of custom software development and support, product engineering and testing, and technology consulting.

