Kornit Digital (KRNT) Trading 5.2% Higher

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s share price was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 535,895 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 337,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on Kornit Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $521.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 61.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,969,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,134,000 after acquiring an additional 746,240 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 13.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,435,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 166,045 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,310,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 115,400 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $16,717,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,065,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs and markets digital printing solutions for the global printed textile industry. The Company’s solutions include its digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software and value added services. Its customers include custom decorators, online businesses, brand owners and contract printers.

