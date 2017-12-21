Kemper Corp (KMPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to report $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.50. Kemper posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.90 million. Kemper had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kemper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 217.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 828,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,190,000 after acquiring an additional 568,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,947,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,731,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,609,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,342,000 after acquiring an additional 150,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kemper (KMPR) opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3,570.72, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.19. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation (Kemper) is a diversified insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides automobile, homeowners, life, health and other insurance products to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

