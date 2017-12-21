Karen Witts Buys 45 Shares of Kingfisher plc (KGF) Stock

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) insider Karen Witts acquired 45 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.45) per share, with a total value of £148.95 ($200.47).

On Friday, December 1st, Karen Witts acquired 46 shares of Kingfisher stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.45) per share, with a total value of £152.26 ($204.93).

On Monday, October 16th, Karen Witts acquired 49 shares of Kingfisher stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £149.45 ($201.14).

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) opened at GBX 339.20 ($4.57) on Thursday. Kingfisher plc has a 1-year low of GBX 285.30 ($3.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 369.80 ($4.98).

Several brokerages recently commented on KGF. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 288 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.37) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.52) target price for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.37) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 331.14 ($4.46).

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc is engaged in the supply of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company’s segments include France, UK & Ireland, and Other International. The Other International segment consists of Poland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Russia, Romania and the joint venture Koctas Yapi Marketleri Ticaret A.S.

