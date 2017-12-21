Karen Witts Buys 45 Shares of Kingfisher plc (KGF) Stock

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) insider Karen Witts acquired 45 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.45) per share, with a total value of £148.95 ($200.47).
Karen Witts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 1st, Karen Witts acquired 46 shares of Kingfisher stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.45) per share, with a total value of £152.26 ($204.93).
- On Monday, October 16th, Karen Witts acquired 49 shares of Kingfisher stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £149.45 ($201.14).
Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) opened at GBX 339.20 ($4.57) on Thursday. Kingfisher plc has a 1-year low of GBX 285.30 ($3.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 369.80 ($4.98).
Kingfisher Company Profile
Kingfisher plc is engaged in the supply of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company’s segments include France, UK & Ireland, and Other International. The Other International segment consists of Poland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Russia, Romania and the joint venture Koctas Yapi Marketleri Ticaret A.S.
