Iradimed (IRMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Get Iradimed alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IRMD. ValuEngine raised Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on Iradimed in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Iradimed in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD ) traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,744. The firm has a market cap of $138.27, a P/E ratio of 100.77 and a beta of 1.61. Iradimed has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. equities analysts predict that Iradimed will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,898 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $26,477.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Iradimed by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Iradimed by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Iradimed by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Iradimed by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 40,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/21/iradimed-irmd-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRADIMED) develops, manufactures, markets and distributes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible products, and provides non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems. The Company operates through development, manufacture and sale of MRI compatible products and IV infusion pump systems for use by hospitals and acute care facilities during MRI procedures segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.