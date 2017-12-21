Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Short Interest Up 31.3% in November

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,107,847 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 2,366,699 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,962 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.53.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ IOVA) opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.54.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,726,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,627,000 after purchasing an additional 363,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,425,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,726 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, formerly Lion Biotechnologies, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead program is an adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.
