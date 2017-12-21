Ion Geophysical (IO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 410500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Specifically, COO Christopher Theron Usher purchased 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $200,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,454.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Bate bought 18,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $237,196.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,064.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 70,589 shares of company stock worth $927,869. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.78. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 102.40% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ion Geophysical by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Ion Geophysical by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 42,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ion Geophysical by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Ion Geophysical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 180,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation is a technology-focused company. It provides geophysical technology, services and solutions to the global oil and gas industry. Its offerings are designed to enable oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies to obtain images of the Earth’s subsurface. It offers services and products through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services.

