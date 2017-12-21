Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP)

Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 614 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 830% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 put options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Gas Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Western Gas Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Western Gas Equity Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Western Gas Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Gas Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Western Gas Equity Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Western Gas Equity Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Gas Equity Partners ( NYSE WGP ) opened at $36.55 on Thursday. Western Gas Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8,131.17, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Western Gas Equity Partners had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Western Gas Equity Partners will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.5375 dividend. This is a boost from Western Gas Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Western Gas Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.30%.

Western Gas Equity Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is formed to own approximately three types of partnership interests in Western Gas Partners, LP (WES). WES is an master limited partnership (MLP) engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and transporting natural gas, and gathering, stabilizing and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil.

