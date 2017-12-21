Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Short Interest Update

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,441,618 shares, a drop of 2.6% from the November 15th total of 5,588,311 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,489 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 30.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Laidlaw decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.40.

In other news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 1,532 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $90,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,566 shares of company stock worth $151,025 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ICPT) opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $135.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.48) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $41.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 344.74% and a negative return on equity of 176.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 697.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.59) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

