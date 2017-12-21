Insider Buying: e-Therapeutics plc (ETX) Insider Buys £18,000 in Stock

e-Therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) insider Steve Medlicott purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($24,226.11).

Shares of e-Therapeutics plc (ETX) opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) on Thursday. e-Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 13.12 ($0.18).

About e-Therapeutics

e-Therapeutics plc is a United Kingdom-based drug discovery and development company. The Company’s discovery platform is based on the network of pharmacology and chemical biology. The Company operates in the business segment of drug discovery and development. The Company applies its platform to the discovery of new drug candidates.

