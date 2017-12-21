Ian P. Butcher Purchases 3,300 Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG) Stock

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Ian P. Butcher purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($20.48) per share, with a total value of £50,226 ($67,598.92).

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON GOG) opened at GBX 1,490 ($20.05) on Thursday. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,442 ($19.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,344 ($31.55).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($26.11) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($26.11) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($24.36) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their target price on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,355 ($18.24) to GBX 1,360 ($18.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,350 ($31.63) to GBX 2,080 ($27.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,959.09 ($26.37).

The Go-Ahead Group plc is a United Kingdom-based public passenger transport company for bus and rail services. The Group operates through three segments: regional bus, London bus and rail. The regional bus segment comprises commercial bus businesses outside of London. The London bus segment comprises tendered bus operations under control of Transport for London (TfL).

