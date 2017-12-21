HSBC (HSBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,156,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the previous session’s volume of 1,643,976 shares.The stock last traded at $51.10 and had previously closed at $50.54.

Several brokerages have commented on HSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HSBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. UBS restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $202,745.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 93.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 10.3% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,632,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). It operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America.

