Hertz Global (HTZ) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hertz Global earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.6293443591215 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Hertz Global (HTZ) opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Hertz Global has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $27.27.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. research analysts predict that Hertz Global will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hertz Global from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hertz Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, formerly Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is engaged principally in the business of renting and leasing of cars through its Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly brands, and equipment through its Hertz Equipment Rental brand. It operates through four segments: U.S.

