Head to Head Survey: ChinaCache International (CCIH) and Its Rivals

ChinaCache International (NASDAQ: CCIH) is one of 182 publicly-traded companies in the “IT Services & Consulting” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ChinaCache International to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get ChinaCache International alerts:

This table compares ChinaCache International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ChinaCache International $151.84 million -$131.56 million -0.66 ChinaCache International Competitors $2.79 billion $288.44 million 333.92

ChinaCache International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ChinaCache International. ChinaCache International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ChinaCache International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A ChinaCache International Competitors 745 4608 7379 169 2.54

As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies have a potential downside of 8.88%. Given ChinaCache International’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChinaCache International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

ChinaCache International has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChinaCache International’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ChinaCache International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A ChinaCache International Competitors -20.18% -255.34% -3.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of ChinaCache International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ChinaCache International rivals beat ChinaCache International on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

ChinaCache International Company Profile

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (ChinaCache) is a holding Company. The Company provides a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies and other enterprises to manage the scalability of their online services and applications. Its across the nation service platform, which consists of its network, servers and software, is designed to handle planned and unplanned peaks without upfront and ongoing capital outlay and other investments on the part of its customers. It provides a portfolio of content and application delivery total solutions and solutions tailored to its customers’ needs. It provides various services that are offered on a standalone basis or combined as part of its integrated solutions, such as Web Page Content Services, File Transfer Services, Rich Media Streaming Services, Guaranteed Application Services, Managed Internet Data Services, ChinaCache Cloud Services, Content Bridging Services and Mobile Internet Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for ChinaCache International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChinaCache International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.