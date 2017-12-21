Head-To-Head Review: Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) vs. Oceaneering International (OII)

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE: FGP) and Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oceaneering International has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.3% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Oceaneering International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Oceaneering International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Oceaneering International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners -2.96% N/A -3.53% Oceaneering International -0.94% 0.21% 0.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Oceaneering International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners $1.93 billion 0.20 -$54.20 million ($0.60) -6.58 Oceaneering International $2.27 billion 0.87 $24.58 million ($0.19) -105.63

Oceaneering International has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrellgas Partners. Oceaneering International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrellgas Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ferrellgas Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Oceaneering International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ferrellgas Partners pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oceaneering International pays out -315.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ferrellgas Partners and Oceaneering International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrellgas Partners 2 1 0 0 1.33 Oceaneering International 3 12 4 0 2.05

Ferrellgas Partners presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.24%. Oceaneering International has a consensus target price of $24.03, suggesting a potential upside of 19.75%. Given Ferrellgas Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ferrellgas Partners is more favorable than Oceaneering International.

Summary

Oceaneering International beats Ferrellgas Partners on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. is engaged in the retail distribution of propane and related equipment sales, and midstream operations, which include crude oil logistics. The Company’s segments include propane and related equipment sales, midstream operations-crude oil logistics, and corporate and other. The propane and related equipment sales segment consists of the distribution of propane and related equipment and supplies. The midstream operations-crude oil logistics segment is engaged in providing crude oil transportation and logistics services. The corporate and other segment includes midstream operations-water solutions. The Company’s two subsidiaries include Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. and the operating partnership. Its general partner performs all management functions for the Company and holds general partner interest in Ferrellgas Partners and the operating partnership. It is a distributor of propane and related equipment and supplies to customers in the United States.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc. is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies). Its four business segments within the Oilfield business are Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), Subsea Products, Subsea Projects and Asset Integrity. The services and products it provides to the oil and gas industry include remotely operated vehicles, specialty subsea hardware, engineering and project management, subsea intervention services, including manned diving, survey and positioning services and asset integrity and nondestructive testing services. The Company serves the defense, aerospace and commercial theme park industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.