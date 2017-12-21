Head to Head Review: Digi International (DGII) and ViaSat (VSAT)

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) and ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) are both technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Digi International and ViaSat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digi International 9.63% 5.52% 5.06% ViaSat -0.75% 0.13% 0.08%

77.4% of Digi International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of ViaSat shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Digi International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of ViaSat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Digi International has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViaSat has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digi International and ViaSat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digi International $181.63 million 1.45 $9.36 million $0.35 28.00 ViaSat $1.56 billion 2.70 $23.76 million ($0.21) -344.14

ViaSat has higher revenue and earnings than Digi International. ViaSat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digi International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Digi International and ViaSat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digi International 0 0 4 0 3.00 ViaSat 1 5 6 0 2.42

Digi International presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.96%. ViaSat has a consensus price target of $73.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.12%. Given Digi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Digi International is more favorable than ViaSat.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc. is a provider of mission and business-critical machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity products and services. The Company creates connected products and deploys and manages critical communications infrastructures in a range of environments. It offers four categories of hardware products: cellular routers and gateways, radio frequency (RF), embedded and network products. The Company’s cellular product category includes its cellular routers and all gateways. The Company’s RF product category includes its XBee modules, as well as other RF Solutions. Its embedded product category includes Digi Connect and Rabbit embedded systems on module and single board computers. Its network product category includes console and serial servers and universal serial bus (USB) connected products. The Company’s service offerings include wireless design services, Digi Device Cloud (which includes Digi Remote Manager) and enterprise support services.

About ViaSat

ViaSat, Inc. is engaged in broadband technologies and services. The Company operates through three segments: satellite services, commercial networks and government systems. The satellite services segment provides satellite-based broadband services to consumers, enterprises, commercial airlines and mobile broadband customers primarily in the United States. The commercial networks segment develops and produces a range of end-to-end satellite and wireless communication systems, ground networking equipment and space-to-earth connectivity systems. The government systems segment develops and produces network-centric Internet Protocol (IP)-based fixed and mobile secure government communications systems, products, services and solutions, which are designed to enable the collection and dissemination of real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes and air defense systems.

