Head to Head Analysis: Pacific Drilling (PACDQ) versus Its Rivals

Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS: PACDQ) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Drilling” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pacific Drilling to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Pacific Drilling alerts:

0.3% of Pacific Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Drilling” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Drilling” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pacific Drilling and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Drilling $769.47 million -$37.15 million -0.03 Pacific Drilling Competitors $1.59 billion -$49.50 million 81.87

Pacific Drilling’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Pacific Drilling. Pacific Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pacific Drilling and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Drilling Competitors 497 1565 1263 58 2.26

As a group, “Oil & Gas Drilling” companies have a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Pacific Drilling’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Drilling has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Drilling and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Drilling -101.35% -17.63% -7.68% Pacific Drilling Competitors -17.17% -4.72% -1.12%

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Drilling has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Drilling’s competitors have a beta of 1.94, meaning that their average stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacific Drilling competitors beat Pacific Drilling on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling S.A. is an international offshore drilling contractor. The Company provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry through the use of high-specification rigs. The Company’s primary business is to contract its high-specification rigs, related equipment and work crews, primarily on a day rate basis, to drill wells for its clients. The Company is engaged in drillships segment. The Company focuses on the high-specification segment of the floating rig market. The Company considers high-specification requirements to include rigs in water depths of approximately 7,500 feet or projects requiring advanced operating capabilities, such as hook-loads (>800 tons), accommodations (over 200 beds), mud storage and pumping capacity, and deck-load and space capabilities. The Company’s contract drillships operate in the deepwater regions of the United States, Gulf of Mexico and Nigeria.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.