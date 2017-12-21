Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $103.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

ELS has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS ) opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8,055.51, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a one year low of $69.62 and a one year high of $91.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $241.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.85 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

