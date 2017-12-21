EQT (EQT) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Group

EQT (NYSE:EQT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on EQT. Scotiabank set a $79.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. 3,189,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. EQT has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $68.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,618.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.76.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $660.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, Chairman David L. Porges sold 53,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $3,179,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,938,863.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Karam bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.26 per share, with a total value of $592,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 16.0% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 30,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,261,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 83.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of EQT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corporation is a natural gas company. The Company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment includes its exploration for, and development and production of, natural gas, natural gas liquids and a limited amount of crude oil, primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

