DubLi (OMNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DubLi (NASDAQ:OMNT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of DubLi (OMNT) opened at $3.89 on Thursday. DubLi has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $23.05.

DubLi Company Profile

Ominto, Inc is engaged in online cash back shopping. The Company operates through two segments: e-commerce Cash Back and network marketing, and Film production and Animation. As of May 16, 2017, its shopping platform served customers in more than 100 countries. Film production and Animation segment is focused on feature length films and digital marketing content.

