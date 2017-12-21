Danone (DANOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “
Several other equities analysts have also commented on DANOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Danone in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
Danone Company Profile
Danone SA is engaged in holding directly or indirectly companies, and coordination of the main functions and activities. The Company operates through four segments: Fresh Dairy Products Division, Waters Division, Early Life Nutrition Division and Medical Nutrition Division. The Fresh Dairy Products Division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products and specialized dairy products.
