Cree Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (CREE)

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 11,585 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 668% compared to the average volume of 1,508 call options.

Shares of Cree (NASDAQ CREE) opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cree has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $40.24.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The LED producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.01 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CREE. TheStreet upgraded Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on Cree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Cree in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “under perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cree in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA purchased a new stake in Cree during the third quarter worth $6,481,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cree during the third quarter worth $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cree by 163.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,961 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 44,004 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cree by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 639,152 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 5,606.9% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 56,555 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 55,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/21/cree-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-cree.html.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The Company’s products are focused for applications, such as indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters and wireless systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.