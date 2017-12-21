Continental (CON) PT Set at €240.00 by Deutsche Bank

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €240.00 ($285.71) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €232.00 ($276.19) target price on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €240.00 ($285.71) target price on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup set a €234.50 ($279.17) target price on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group set a €225.00 ($267.86) target price on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($285.71) target price on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €230.79 ($274.74).

Shares of Continental (CON) opened at €226.80 ($270.00) on Tuesday. Continental has a 12 month low of €180.70 ($215.12) and a 12 month high of €228.15 ($271.61).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. The companys Chassis & Safety segment offers electronic brake systems and software solutions, chassis electronics and air suspension systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensorics, and driver assistance systems.

