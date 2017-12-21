Comparing Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) & USD Partners (USDP)

Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE: CBI) and USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chicago Bridge & Iron and USD Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Bridge & Iron 1 10 3 0 2.14 USD Partners 1 1 1 0 2.00

Chicago Bridge & Iron currently has a consensus price target of $19.15, indicating a potential upside of 22.55%. USD Partners has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.08%. Given USD Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe USD Partners is more favorable than Chicago Bridge & Iron.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Chicago Bridge & Iron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of USD Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chicago Bridge & Iron shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of USD Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chicago Bridge & Iron and USD Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Bridge & Iron $10.68 billion 0.15 -$313.16 million ($10.53) -1.48 USD Partners $111.13 million 2.51 $24.17 million $0.98 10.82

USD Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chicago Bridge & Iron. Chicago Bridge & Iron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USD Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Chicago Bridge & Iron pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. USD Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Chicago Bridge & Iron pays out -1.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. USD Partners pays out 140.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Chicago Bridge & Iron has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USD Partners has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chicago Bridge & Iron and USD Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Bridge & Iron -13.33% -10.86% -2.04% USD Partners 19.98% 35.73% 7.27%

Summary

USD Partners beats Chicago Bridge & Iron on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chicago Bridge & Iron

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services. Its Engineering and Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. Its Fabrication Services segment provides fabrication and erection of steel plate structures; fabrication of piping systems and process modules, and manufacturing and distribution of pipe and fittings. The Technology segment provides process technology licenses and associated engineering services, and catalysts, for petrochemical and refining industries, and offers process planning and project development services.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related logistics assets, including rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure. The Company’s segments include Terminalling services and Fleet services. The Terminalling services segment consists of various operations, including Hardisty terminal, Casper terminal and Ethanol terminals. Its Hardisty terminal is an origination terminal where it loads various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets. The Casper terminal is a crude oil storage, blending and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming. Its San Antonio and West Colton terminals are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks to meet local ethanol demand. The Company provides its customers with railcars and fleet services related to the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail under master fleet services agreements.

