Citigroup Upgrades Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) to “Buy”

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DKS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.28.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE DKS) opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3,170.00, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,823 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,106 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 57,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores primarily in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, and Dick’s Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile applications for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships.

