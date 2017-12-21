Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Nike (NKE)

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Nike from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Nike from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of Nike (NKE) opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $105,738.61, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Nike has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $65.18.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $7,429,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,124,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,094 shares of company stock worth $17,480,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nike by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 230,463 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nike by 651.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 207,834 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 4.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 97,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Nike by 20.0% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 103,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/21/citigroup-reiterates-buy-rating-for-nike-nke.html.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.