Ciner Resources (CINR) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CINR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciner Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciner Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ciner Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.
Ciner Resources (NYSE CINR) opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Ciner Resources has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $507.36, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ciner Resources by 80,992.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 161,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ciner Resources by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 285,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 140,931 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Ciner Resources by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 403,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Ciner Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Midas Management Corp raised its position in Ciner Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Midas Management Corp now owns 111,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Ciner Resources Company Profile
Ciner Resources LP, through its subsidiary, Ciner Wyoming LLC (Ciner Wyoming), produces soda ash and serves a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The Company processes trona ore into soda ash, a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper and other consumer and industrial products.
