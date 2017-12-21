Ciner Resources (CINR) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CINR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciner Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciner Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ciner Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Ciner Resources (NYSE CINR) opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Ciner Resources has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $507.36, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Ciner Resources had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Ciner Resources will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ciner Resources by 80,992.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 161,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ciner Resources by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 285,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 140,931 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Ciner Resources by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 403,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Ciner Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Midas Management Corp raised its position in Ciner Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Midas Management Corp now owns 111,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Ciner Resources (CINR) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/21/ciner-resources-cinr-rating-reiterated-by-suntrust-banks.html.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP, through its subsidiary, Ciner Wyoming LLC (Ciner Wyoming), produces soda ash and serves a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The Company processes trona ore into soda ash, a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper and other consumer and industrial products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.