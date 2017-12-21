Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Integrated Oil & Gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Centennial Resource Development to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Integrated Oil & Gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of shares of all “Integrated Oil & Gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development -49.20% -5.52% -5.19% Centennial Resource Development Competitors -7.88% 1.77% 0.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $98.83 million -$226.80 million N/A Centennial Resource Development Competitors $78.29 billion $113.43 million -211.01

Centennial Resource Development’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Centennial Resource Development.

Risk & Volatility

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, indicating that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Centennial Resource Development and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 0 1 15 0 2.94 Centennial Resource Development Competitors 219 674 790 30 2.37

Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus price target of $22.71, indicating a potential upside of 17.75%. As a group, “Integrated Oil & Gas” companies have a potential upside of 24.10%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centennial Resource Development has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development rivals beat Centennial Resource Development on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks in Reeves, Ward and Pecos counties in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company held approximately 92% membership interest in Centennial Resource Production, LLC (CRP). As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio included 106 operated producing horizontal wells. The horizontal wells span an area of approximately 45 miles long by 20 miles wide where it had commercial production in five zones: the 3rd Bone Spring Sandstone, Upper Wolfcamp A, Lower Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B and Wolfcamp C.

