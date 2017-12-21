Centaur Media (CAU) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Centaur Media (LON:CAU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.92) price target on shares of Centaur Media in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 56.50 ($0.76).

Centaur Media (LON:CAU) opened at GBX 48 ($0.65) on Monday. Centaur Media has a twelve month low of GBX 35.50 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 57.31 ($0.77).

Centaur Media Plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of business information, events and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets. It operates through three segments: Marketing, Financial Services and Professional. The Marketing segment includes all of the Company’s brands that serve the Marketing and Creative professions, including Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing.

