Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other Brunswick news, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $207,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4,830.00, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.90. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $63.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. analysts expect that Brunswick will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brunswick Co. (BC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/21/brunswick-co-bc-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.