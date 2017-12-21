Brokerages Set Sabre Corp (SABR) Target Price at $22.63

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sabre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cowen set a $23.00 price objective on Sabre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,326,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $507,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,094,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,385,000 after acquiring an additional 619,975 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Sabre by 433.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,918,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,029 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sabre by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,806,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,184 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sabre by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,514,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,529 shares during the period.

Shares of Sabre ( NASDAQ SABR ) traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,000. Sabre has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $5,640.00, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Sabre had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $900.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sabre’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. The Company provides software and services to a range of travel suppliers and travel buyers. The Company operates through two business segments: Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. Travel Network is its global business-to-business travel marketplace and consists primarily of its global distribution system (GDS) and a set of solutions that integrate with its GDS to serve travel suppliers and travel buyers.

