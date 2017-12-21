Brokerages Anticipate Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.49 Million

Brokerages expect that Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) will report $108.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Government Properties Income Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.33 million to $114.53 million. Government Properties Income Trust reported sales of $66.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Government Properties Income Trust will report full-year sales of $108.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.70 million to $323.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $429.72 million per share, with estimates ranging from $410.43 million to $458.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Government Properties Income Trust.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Government Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $70.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 20.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,425,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,052,000 after buying an additional 2,989,467 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Government Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth $21,219,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Government Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth $630,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Government Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth $9,301,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 27.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,584,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 344,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Government Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,750.00, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: ownership of properties that are primarily leased to government tenants and its equity method investment in Select Income REIT (SIR). The Company’s properties are located in areas, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New Mexico.

