BMO Capital Markets Boosts Teck Resources (TECK.B) Price Target to C$41.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, November 17th. CSFB lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.07.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) opened at C$31.75 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.27 and a 12-month high of C$34.60.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

