BMO Capital Markets Boosts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIF) Price Target to C$21.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LIF. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$24.50 target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) opened at C$26.85 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$15.10 and a 12-month high of C$27.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

