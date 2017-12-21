BMO Capital Markets Boosts Denison Mines (DML) Price Target to C$0.70

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$0.85 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of Denison Mines (TSE DML) opened at C$0.74 on Monday. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$1.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/21/bmo-capital-markets-boosts-denison-mines-dml-price-target-to-c0-70.html.

Denison Mines Corp. is a uranium exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties, extraction, processing and selling of uranium. The Company operates in three segments: the Mining segment, the Environmental Services segment, and the Corporate and Other segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.