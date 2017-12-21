Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 26th (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron’s (NYSE:APRN) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 26th. Blue Apron had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Blue Apron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Blue Apron (NYSE APRN) opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder First Round Capital Iv, L.P. sold 77,647 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $243,035.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy J. Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $97,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,421.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 245,000 shares of company stock valued at $959,450 and sold 2,010,459 shares valued at $6,446,924.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Blue Apron by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is focused on providing recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. The Company offers under a novel business model in which it source, process, store and package meal ingredients and ship them directly to consumers. The Company’s core products include Meals and Wine.

