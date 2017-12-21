BHP Billiton (BHP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the last three months, BHP Billiton’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company reported robust copper productivity in first-quarter fiscal 2018. Moreover, iron ore output guidance for fiscal 2018 is reaffirmed, estimating a year over year upside of 3-5%. Moreover, BHP Billiton is also poised to grow on increased productivity and more efficient operations. However, we perceive that declining iron ore prices might be an issue for BHP Billiton and dent its revenues and profitability in the quarters ahead. Also, the company's sensitiveness to environmental hazards such as natural disasters and abnormal rainfall as well as an oversupply situation in the mining market might be concerning.”

Get BHP Billiton alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Cowen set a $43.00 price target on BHP Billiton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised BHP Billiton from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Billiton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

BHP Billiton ( NYSE BHP ) opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BHP Billiton has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $44.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in BHP Billiton by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in BHP Billiton by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/21/bhp-billiton-bhp-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.